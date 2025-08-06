Kevin O'Leary Says He Moved To Florida Despite Owning A House In Boston Due To Elizabeth Warren, Lambasts Senator For Supporting Zohran Mamdani

‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O'Leary said he decamped to Florida despite still owning a home in Boston because of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and blasted the Massachusetts Democrat for backing New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

What Happened: "I'm a Boston guy. My kids were born there and I still have a house there, but like most of my neighbors, I now live in Florida because of Elizabeth Warren," O'Leary wrote on X. "When she supports a communist mayor in New York and pushes for government-run grocery stores, it's clear she doesn't understand how capital works."

He added, "Developers like me won't touch projects with rent control and bad policy. We'll take our money to places like Texas, Florida, or the Dakotas."

O'Leary amplified the critique on Fox Business, telling the network Warren should "go fix Massachusetts" rather than cheerlead New York policy experiments he argues will scare off investors.

According to a Politico report, Warren formally endorsed Mamdani this week, praising his affordability pitch and positioning him as a model for Democrats heading into 2026. Her embrace shows a split with party leaders who have withheld support after Mamdani's primary victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Mamdani's platform centers on a rent freeze for regulated apartments, a plan to build or finance 200,000 affordable homes, and a pilot network of city-owned grocery stores aimed at lowering prices.

Why It Matters: Business and political reactions have been swift. After Mamdani's primary win, Wall Street figures and national Republicans weighed in, with some warning of wealth flight, while progressives hailed the result. President Donald Trump has also used Mamdani's rise to attack Democrats and threaten sweeping federal intervention in New York governance, another flashpoint in the race.

Mamdani says his grocery plan would cut costs by avoiding rent and property taxes and using wholesale pricing, while his housing program would use public financing and new construction targets. O'Leary counters that "the math doesn't work" when returns are regulated or capped and says capital will simply go elsewhere.

