Nikki Haley Rips Trump Tariff On 'Strong Ally' India Over Russian Oil Purchase While 'Adversary' China Gets 90-Day Tariff Pause

Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley criticized President Donald Trump‘s tariff approach on Tuesday, questioning why India faces penalties over Russian oil purchases while China received a 90-day tariff pause.

Former GOP Candidate Questions Ally Treatment

“India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause,” Haley wrote on X. “Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India.”

Trump’s Contradictory Russia Trade Stance

The criticism exposes inconsistencies in Trump’s Russia policy. When asked about U.S. imports of Russian uranium during a White House briefing on Tuesday, Trump said, “I don’t know anything about it. I have to check.”

This comes after Trump threatened “substantial” tariffs on India via Truth Social, accusing the nation of buying “massive amounts of Russian Oil” and reselling it “for big profits.”

See Also: Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Firing BLS Chief ‘Dangerous’ For The Economy: ‘If The Facts Don’t Fit His Story, He’ll Try To Erase Them’

India’s Energy Security Defense

India’s Ministry of External Affairs responded forcefully, calling the criticism hypocritical. “It is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia,” the ministry stated on Monday.

Indian officials noted that the U.S. continues importing Russian uranium hexafluoride, palladium, fertilizers and chemicals. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the U.S. traded $5.2 billion in goods and services with Russia in 2024.

Russia now supplies 39% of India’s oil imports, up from 2.5% pre-war, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. India began increasing Russian crude purchases after European refiners seized traditional Middle East supplies in 2022.

Market Impact and Broader Implications

The tariff threats risk derailing bilateral trade worth $129 billion annually and wider Indo-Pacific cooperation. Energy markets showed mixed responses, with the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO closing up 0.60% at $88.43 while the United States Oil Fund USO lost 1.43% to $75.02 on Tuesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) indicated Trump plans 100% tariffs on China, India and Brazil, claiming they purchase 80% of Russia’s discounted oil. The strategy targets nations for Russian energy purchases and de-dollarization efforts, creating pressure on emerging market economies.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock