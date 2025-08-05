A House subcommittee compiled a long list of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and deposition dates are scheduled.

What Happened: The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas on Tuesday to former President Bill Clinton and his wife, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

This key development, reported by Fox News, follows a July 23 vote by the subcommittee to issue the subpoenas. The event marked a rare instance of bipartisan cooperation on an issue that has divided Republicans and taken a toll on President Donald Trump‘s approval ratings.

The vote came after three GOP members, Reps. Nancy Mace (S.C.), Brian Jack (Ga.) and Scott Perry (Pa.), joined Democrats in supporting the subpoenas, introduced by Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.).

The House Oversight Committee's Federal Law Enforcement panel approved the measure 8–2, advancing Democrats’ ongoing push to force Republicans to take a public stance on releasing Epstein-related files.

Here are the names currently scheduled for deposition:

Ex-Attorney General William Barr , Aug. 18

, Aug. 18 Ex-Attorney General Alberto Gonzales , Aug. 26.

, Aug. 26. Ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions , Aug. 28

, Aug. 28 Former FBI director Robert Mueller , Sept. 2

, Sept. 2 Ex-Attorney General Loretta Lynch , Sept. 19

, Sept. 19 Ex-Attorney General Eric Holder , Sept. 30

, Sept. 30 Former Attorney General Merrick Garland , Oct. 2

, Oct. 2 Former FBI director James Comey , Oct. 7.

, Oct. 7. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton , Oct. 9

, Oct. 9 Former President Bill Clinton on Oct. 14

House Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former associate, for a deposition to occur at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee on Aug. 11. The deposition has since been delayed.

Why It Matters: Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges, remains a lightning rod in U.S. politics.

Although Epstein had ties to prominent Democrats, divisions have emerged within the Republican Party over the White House's handling of the case, particularly because of Epstein's long-standing relationship with President Trump.

The issue has become a political flashpoint as lawmakers push for transparency through the use of subpoenas.

What’s Next: The DOJ has until Aug. 19 to turn in all records related to Epstein’s case.

