The United States is initiating a pilot program that may necessitate certain inbound travelers to post bonds of up to $15,000 for entry, targeting visitors from selected countries.

Trump Tests Visa Bonds To Curb High Overstay Rates

The 12-month pilot program marks the Trump administration's latest effort to tighten immigration policies, following a travel ban imposed in June on nationals from 12 countries and the introduction of a $250 “visa integrity fee” in July.

The program targets leisure and business travelers seeking B-1 or B-2 visas to enter the U.S., specifically from countries with high visa overstay rates, limited screening and vetting processes, or those that offer Citizenship by Investment without requiring residency. This program excludes travelers from Mexico, Canada and countries participating in the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The U.S. Department of State is expected to soon release a list of countries based on overstay rates detailed in the Department of Homeland Security's 2023 Entry/Exit Overstay Report. According to the report, nations with notably high overstay rates include Chad, Laos, and Haiti.

The U.S. Department of State estimates that approximately 2,000 individuals will be required to post visa bonds during the pilot program. Consular officers will determine the bond amounts—$5,000, $10,000, or $15,000—based on each traveler's specific circumstances.

The pilot program is designed to evaluate whether requiring bonds helps ensure visa compliance, while also encouraging foreign governments to lower overstay rates and enhance their travel screening and vetting procedures.

Crackdown On Immigration With Bond Rule, Mass Raids

The bond requirement is the latest in a series of moves by the Trump administration to tighten immigration laws. In June, the administration was considering barring travelers from 36 additional countries. This followed a travel ban on nationals from 12 countries and partial restrictions on seven more.

Furthermore, President Trump’s decision to exclude Pakistan from the visa ban was questioned by an Indian geostrategic expert, Brahma Chellaney, who linked it to a cryptocurrency deal between Pakistan and a firm associated with Trump.

In the same month, Trump ordered ICE to launch the largest mass deportation program in history, targeting cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. These moves, along with the new bond requirement, highlight the administration’s ongoing efforts to tighten immigration laws.

