Chris Christie says Trump's Job Report Reaction Is Like That Of A 'Petulant Child': He Fires The Messenger That Brings Bad News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump's decision to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after a weak July jobs report, calling it "irresponsible" and likening the move to tantrum politics.

What Happened: On ABC's "This Week," Christie said, "When he [Trump] gets news he doesn’t like, he needs someone to blame because he won’t take the responsibility himself, and this is the action of a petulant child. Like, you give me bad news, I fire the messenger."

Christie argued Trump sought someone to blame rather than accept bad news and added it is "almost impossible" to rig the figures because so many people participate in producing the data. "It's irresponsible from a position of facts, but it also shows you the way he manages," he told host George Stephanopoulos.

Trump on Friday ordered the removal of U.S. Commissioner of Labor Statistics Erika McEntarfer hours after the report's release, alleging without evidence that the figures were manipulated. He signaled plans to quickly name a replacement as the White House pressed a broader shake-up at the agency.

See Also: Fired Labor Bureau Commissioner Speaks Out After Trump Firing Over Job Numbers

The July report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by 73,000, while the unemployment rate edged up to 4.2%. More jarring were downward revisions. May and June payroll gains were cut by a combined 258,000, amplifying concerns that hiring has slowed markedly into the summer.

Why It Matters: Administration officials have argued that the data need to be more reliable, an assertion Trump allies paired with complaints about survey response rates, according to Reuters. Critics countered that politicizing statistical agencies risks undermining market and public trust.

Trump "directed" aides to dismiss McEntarfer after the report and that an acting chief would step in while the White House weighs a permanent successor. Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, backed the decision, telling NBC News that Trump's "own people" would produce "more transparent and reliable" jobs reports going forward.

Photo Courtesy: Christopher Halloran on Shutterstock.com

