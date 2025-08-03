Hassett Backs Dismissal of BLS Chief, Says Trump's 'Own People' Would Bring More Transparent and Reliable Jobs Reports

Kevin Hassett, the White House economic adviser, has come forward in support of President Donald Trump‘s decision to terminate the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) head after a disappointing jobs report was released.

What Happened: In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Hassett defended Trump’s decision to dismiss BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer and backed the President’s allegations of “rigged” jobs reports, despite the absence of any supporting evidence.

The BLS had published a monthly jobs report on Friday, revealing less than satisfactory figures for July, and significant downward revisions for May and June.

In response, Trump ordered his team to fire McEntarfer, a Biden appointee, citing the need for “accurate Jobs Numbers.”

During the interview, Hassett echoed Trump’s skepticism about the accuracy of the jobs figures, referring to past revisions made after former President Joe Biden stopped running for re-election. He stressed the importance of reliable data and understanding the reasons behind these unreliable revisions.

The decision to dismiss McEntarfer has been met with criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, with some questioning whether this action would lead to improved jobs figures in future reports.

Despite the criticism, Hassett asserted that the appointment of Trump's "own people" would result in more "transparent and reliable" jobs reports going forward.

Why It Matters: The dismissal of the BLS Commissioner and the allegations of “rigged” jobs reports have raised concerns about the integrity of future jobs data.

The accuracy of these reports is crucial for policymakers and economists in making informed decisions.

The controversy surrounding this dismissal and the potential impact on future jobs reports will be closely watched by all stakeholders.

