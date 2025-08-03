Nuclear Threats, Trump Fires Labor Statistics Chief, Fed Governor Resigns And More: This Week In Politics

The first weekend of August 2025 has been a whirlwind for Wall Street, marked by a series of unsettling events. From President Donald Trump’s threats of nuclear action against Russia to a weak U.S. jobs report and new sweeping tariffs, investors have had their nerves tested.
Trump’s Nuclear Threats Rattle Wall Street
The weekend kicked off with President Trump issuing a nuclear threat against Russia, causing a spike in the fear gauge. This, coupled with new tariffs and a disappointing jobs report, has set the stage for a volatile month on Wall Street.
Trump Fires Bureau of Labor Statistics Chief
In the wake of a weak jobs report, President Trump ordered the termination of Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer. Trump accused McEntarfer of manipulating employment data for political purposes, without providing any evidence.
Federal Reserve Governor Resigns
Adriana Kugler, a Federal Reserve governor, announced her resignation effective August 8. This unexpected departure could complicate the succession process for Fed leadership, especially given the tense relations with President Trump.
Trump’s Trade Deal Deadline Looms
Despite recent trade deals with the European Union, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia, President Trump has yet to secure agreements with over 85% of the world’s population. With a “hard deadline” of August 1 for countries to sign a trade deal or face tariffs, the global trade landscape remains uncertain.
Trump Issues Ultimatum to Pharma Giants
President Trump has given 17 major pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Inc. ABBV and Amgen Inc. AMGN, a 60-day ultimatum to lower drug prices in the U.S. or face severe consequences.
