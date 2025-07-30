Marjorie Taylor Greene Says If She Was Running For Georgia Governor 'The Entire World Would Know' And She'd 'Clear The Field'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said Tuesday she will not run for Georgia governor next year, closing the door on a statewide campaign after she had already passed on a U.S. Senate race earlier this year.

What Happened: In a lengthy post on X, the Republican from northwest Georgia both dismissed persistent rumors and boasted that a hypothetical bid would dominate the field.

"If I was running for governor the entire world would know it because I would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning, I would have ads running, I would be raising scary amounts of money, and I would literally clear the field," she wrote.

Greene will focus on her House seat and left the door open to a future race, saying the state GOP's "good ole boy" culture turns her off. "One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia … but it won't be in 2026," she wrote.

Why It Matters: Her decision reshapes an already forming 2026 landscape. Term limits bar Gov. Brian Kemp from another term and Republicans Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr are running. Democrats include former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and state Sen. Jason Esteves (D-Ga.). State Rep. Derrick Jackson is also in the field.

The move comes after Greene in May ruled out challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), a decision made amid GOP concerns about electability in a battleground state that has swung narrowly in recent cycles.

Though Greene has long enjoyed a warm relationship with President Donald Trump, she has lately bristled at parts of his agenda. She criticized his recent artificial intelligence directives, citing "deep concerns" over data-center expansion and resource strain, and warned that states' rights could be trampled.

