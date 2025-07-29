President Donald Trump's approval rating continues to trend below 50% with voters unsure about several key items such as tariffs, the economy and the recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

Here's a look at where voters stand on certain key issues.

What Happened: The recent passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill and ongoing negotiations with countries over tariffs has voters reconsidering whether they approve of the current president's first six months in office.

A new Emerson College poll shows Trump with a 46% approval rating and 47% disapproval rating for his first six months in office. The approval rating was up one percentage point from June with the disapproval rating also up one percentage point from June.

Trump's approval rating rose slightly from June, marking the first increase after seeing the president's approval rating go from 49% in January to 48% in February and March, to 45% in April and June.

"About six months into the second Trump administration, the president's approval rating has stabilized in the mid-40s, while his disapproval has steadily increased about a point each month since the inauguration and now stands at 47%," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

Among voters, Trump's approval rating was highest among the demographics of men (53%), white voters (52%) and voters over 70 (53%). Trump's approval rating was lowest among independent voters (38%), women (40%), Hispanics (38%) and Black voters (25%).

By category, Trump scored a 51% disapproval rating on his handling of the economy, with a 41% approval rating. While Trump's approval rating was up from 37% in the 100-day poll for handling the economy, his disapproval rating was also up two percentage points.

Voters also showed only a 25% approval for Trump's handling of cryptocurrency, with a 39% disapproval rating. Both figures were up four percentage points from a previous poll.

On tariffs, 50% of voters said they disapproved of Trump's handling, while 36% said they approved.

Why It's Important: The latest poll shows that Trump scores below average marks for the handling of the economy and cryptocurrency, which might be impacting his overall approval rating.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act could also be weighing on the overall approval rating for Trump. Thirty-nine percent of voters said they think the One Big Beautiful Bill will have a negative impact on their lives, compared to 33% who think it will have a positive effect. Nine percent said they think it will have no impact on their life.

The economy is the top issue for voters at 31% of the vote, outranking democracy (23%), immigration (15%) and health care (9%).

The latest poll comes with Trump recently praising "crypto week" as members of Congress took up several bills to advance the sector. The price of Bitcoin BTC/USD has hit several all-time highs since Trump won the 2024 election and took office.

The low approval rating for his handling of cryptocurrency could be related to the lack of an official Bitcoin purchase for the strategic reserve he promised earlier this year. Crypto investors also want more regulation passed and more support from the U.S. government on items like no taxes on capital gains.

Trump's latest approval ratings came shortly before the S&P 500, which is tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, hit new all-time highs on Monday.

The poll serves as a reminder that even with the stock market and Bitcoin at all-time highs, many voters are unhappy with the way Trump is handling the economy and cryptocurrency sector, as there could be trouble ahead.

