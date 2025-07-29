Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For President? Political Analyst Says It's 'Considerably More Plausible' In 2028

Hints are mounting that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez (D-N.Y.) could be a plausible Democratic presidential nominee in 2028, a prospect that looks more realistic than it did a year ago as she edges toward the party mainstream while expanding her national profile.

What Happened: According to political consultant Douglas E. Schoen’s commentary for The Hill, the latest signal arrived on July 18, when the House crushed a Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) amendment to cut $500 million for Israel's Iron Dome. Ocasio‑Cortez voted no, joining 422 lawmakers against just six ayes, which is a break from several progressive allies who supported the cut. The vote highlighted a strategic separation from parts of the left as she courts a wider electorate.

It wasn't the first recalibration, notes Schoen. In 2021, after publicly lobbying against an Iron Dome bill, she switched to "present," a move MSNBC commentators at the time framed as preserving options for a future challenge to Democratic leaders and a signal of higher‑office thinking that has since grown louder.

Schoen, who served as an adviser to President Clinton once, notes that the shift does carry risks. Ocasio‑Cortez has drawn sharp blowback from parts of the left, including vandalism at her Bronx office after the July vote, even as she stresses opposition to offensive aid for Israel.

At the same time, her national reach is expanding. She's been drawing large crowds on a cross‑country tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and at town‑halls far from her New York district.

Why It Matters: Money and markets are taking note. AOC has raised $15.4 million this year, much of it small‑dollar cash that tops the House field, and prediction market Kalshi now places her among the leading contenders for the 2028 nomination.

Early polling shows her consistently in the top tier of potential Democratic hopefuls, even as the field remains fluid.

However, none of this makes Ocasio-Cortez the favorite, according to Schoen. Her age, limited executive experience and ideological brand still present hurdles with swing voters. That said, the combination of mainstream‑friendly votes, standout fundraising and sustained crowd energy has moved her from long‑shot to credible.

Photo Courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy on Shutterstock.com

