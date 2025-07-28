Japan Touts Safety, Security And Weak Yen To Showcase Tokyo As 'Attractive Hub' For UN As US Pulls Back Under Trump

Japan is pitching Tokyo as an "attractive" base for United Nations operations as the United States steps back from multilateral leadership, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting U.N. Secretary‑General António Guterres in New York last week.

What Happened: Koike told reporters the capital is ready to "provide various types of support" to the U.N. and argued that life in Tokyo is advantageous in terms of safety and security, and other perks that come with a weak yen. She added that the currency's slide makes the city more affordable for international staff, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Guterres noted his office has "received offers of cooperation from various countries and regions." The pair met for about 15 minutes at U.N. headquarters.

The pitch lands amid a fresh U.S. retreat from a key U.N. body. On July 22, President Donald Trump said the United States would again withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, with UNESCO's director‑general saying the exit will take effect at the end of December 2026.

The move echoes earlier U.S. disengagement from international institutions and new tariffs this month, which also rattled Japanese markets.

Why It Matters: Japan already hosts a U.N. University campus and an office of the U.N. refugee agency in Tokyo. The initiative also serves Japan's long‑running drive for greater diplomatic visibility and a stabilizing role in East Asia as Washington's stance unsettles allies.

Why It Matters: Koike emphasized that diplomacy rests with Japan's national government and that the proposal remains preliminary. But her overture shows how U.S. policy shifts are reshaping the U.N.'s map and how Tokyo, with capacity and political will, is positioning itself to pick up the slack if agencies decide to diversify beyond existing hubs.

