Elon Musk's Giant Head Sculpture Makes Surprise Appearances In National Parks Saying 'Make America Wait Again'

According to a report, a 12-foot sculpture of Elon Musk‘s head has been popping up in various national parks across the U.S. this summer, bearing a political message.

What Happened: The giant Musk head has been sighted at Yosemite, Arches, and Mt. Rainier National Parks, stirring up attention and online debates.

The anonymous individual behind this spectacle told Fox News that the sculpture serves as “part protest, part performance art.”

The aim is to shed light on the recent layoffs and budget cuts across the National Park Service. The phrase “Make America Wait Again” etched on the sculpture is a play on President Donald Trump‘s slogan, but the organizer clarified that it doesn’t target any specific political side.

A Michigan-based artist crafted the lifelike sculpture, complete with Musk’s characteristic smirk. The organizer chose to stay anonymous, stating, “It's not important who I am. It's about what this statue represents.”

Also Read: Ex-Trump Lawyer Sent This Message To Elon Musk After Feud With Donald Trump Erupted

The images of the Musk sculpture have gone viral on Reddit, with the creator acknowledging the risks of such a public display but emphasizing the importance of the message it carries.

The giant Musk head is scheduled to appear in more parks, but the organizer has kept the details confidential.

Why It Matters: This unusual form of protest highlights the ongoing issues faced by the National Park Service due to budget cuts and layoffs.

By using a sculpture of Elon Musk, a prominent figure known for his innovative ideas and disruptive approach, the organizer is drawing attention to these issues in a unique and impactful way.

The viral nature of this spectacle on social media platforms like Reddit further amplifies the reach of its message.

The organizer’s decision to remain anonymous puts the focus on the message rather than the messenger, emphasizing the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the National Park Service.

Read Next

Elon Musk’s Government Efficiency Push: A Closer Look at His Financial Gains and Losses