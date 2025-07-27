Dan Bongino Stunned by FBI's Recent Corruption Findings: 'I'll Never Be the Same After Learning What I've Learned'

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino has expressed deep concern over the discoveries of government corruption and weaponization, assuring that ongoing investigations are being conducted strictly by the law.

What Happened: Bongino has revealed shocking information about government corruption that has left him deeply unsettled.

Bongino did not disclose the specifics of his findings, but confirmed that investigations into these matters are currently in progress and are being conducted in full compliance with the law.

“What I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core,” Bongino said in a post on X.

Despite not providing a timeline for when the public might be informed about these findings, Bongino emphasized that significant developments are taking place behind the scenes, even though his public visibility has reduced since his podcast days.

“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law,” he reassured in the post, promising a dignified and honest pursuit of truth.

"We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE. As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not ‘my truth,' or ‘your truth,' but THE TRUTH," he added further in the post.

Why It Matters: The revelations by Deputy Director Bongino underscore the seriousness of the corruption issues within the government. These findings, while disturbing, are crucial in ensuring transparency and accountability in the government.

The ongoing investigations, conducted in strict adherence to the law, are a testament to the FBI’s commitment to upholding justice.

While the specifics of the corruption and weaponization issues remain undisclosed, the public can expect to be informed in due course as the investigations progress.

Bongino’s assurance of conducting these investigations “by the book” reinforces the FBI’s dedication to a fair and lawful pursuit of truth.

