Trump Calls for Legal Action Against Kamala Harris, Beyonce, Oprah Over Alleged Campaign Finance Violations: 'They Should All Be Prosecuted!'

President Donald Trump has demanded legal action against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, and Al Sharpton, citing alleged campaign finance violations.

What Happened: Donald Trump has accused these individuals of unlawfully receiving funds from the Harris campaign. Trump made these allegations in a post on Truth Social late Saturday.

Trump alleges that the Democrats owe a significant amount of money post the Presidential Election, accusing them of paying Beyonce, Oprah, and Sharpton large sums for endorsements.

“I'm looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for "expenses," to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV "anchor," Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO,” Trump wrote in the post.

He further claimed that these payments were illegal and inaccurately recorded in the books and records.

However, the source of these figures remains unclear. According to campaign finance records, Beyonce's production company, Parkwood Entertainment, received $165,000 for her appearance at an Oct. 26 rally in Houston.

Harpo Productions, Oprah's production company, was paid $1 million for a live-streamed town hall in Michigan. Sharpton's National Action Network received $500,000 for voter mobilization initiatives.

This is not the first time Trump has made such allegations, but it is the first time he has demanded criminal prosecutions. He had previously raised questions about the legality of such payments in posts made in December and May.

Why It Matters: These allegations come at a time when campaign finance laws are under scrutiny. If proven true, these could have serious implications for the individuals involved and could potentially impact future campaign finance regulations.

However, the lack of clarity on the source of Trump’s figures and the absence of any formal investigation raises questions about the credibility of these allegations. The situation warrants close monitoring as it unfolds.

Image: Shutterstock/Charles-McClintock Wilson