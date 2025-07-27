Kevin O'Leary's Criticism, Trump's Fed Visit And Epstein Files: This Week In Politics

The week was a whirlwind of news, with former President Donald Trump at the center of several controversial stories. From his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the discovery of his name in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s files, Trump made headlines on multiple fronts. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Kevin O’Leary Criticizes Trump’s Attack on the Fed

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary warned that Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could harm global confidence in U.S. financial markets. O’Leary expressed his concerns in a video clip from his Fox News appearance, stating that “whacking the Fed is not a good idea, period.” He added that Trump’s approach to the Fed’s role is a “weird situation.”

Read the full article here.

FEMA Pledges $608 Million for Trump’s Migrant Detention Expansion

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is set to distribute $608 million to states for the construction of immigrant detention centers. This move aligns with the Trump administration’s efforts to increase capacity for detaining migrants. FEMA has initiated a “detention support grant program” to cover the expenses of states in building temporary facilities.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Fed Visit Sparks Rate Fight Amid $7 Trillion Debt

See Also: How Trump Could Impact China’s Role In Emerging Greenland Mining Frontier – Benzinga

President Donald Trump’s visit to the Federal Reserve last Thursday escalated a dispute over interest rates amidst America’s spiraling $7.1 trillion deficit. Trump’s appearance, only the fourth ever by a sitting U.S. president at the Fed, led to a public clash with Chair Jerome Powell over the cost of the central bank’s real estate overhaul.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Name Found in Epstein Files

The Justice Department has discovered Donald Trump's name in documents related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump of this during a routine briefing in May. The documents reportedly contain unverified information about numerous individuals who had socialized with Epstein.

Read the full article here.

Adam Schiff Warns of Potential IRS Data Breach

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has urged Americans to treat their tax records as potentially compromised, blaming an “unprecedented” data grab orchestrated by President Donald Trump. Schiff warned, “Your personal data may have been breached. And the culprit wasn’t a hacker. It was Donald J. Trump.”

Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock