Columbia University has settled with the Trump administration, putting an end to federal investigations into alleged civil rights violations related to campus protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

What Happened: The university has agreed to pay $200 million to the federal government over three years, resolving investigations triggered by allegations of antisemitism from students and faculty during the protests. In response, the Trump administration has agreed to reinstate most of the federal grants that were suspended or withdrawn in March 2025, reported Politico.

Acting Columbia President, Claire Shipman, stated, “This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty.”

The university will also pay an extra $21 million to resolve investigations launched by the federal employment discrimination commission.

The settlement includes the appointment of an independent monitor, jointly chosen with the government, to supervise the resolution's implementation. However, Columbia maintains full independence and control over faculty hiring, admissions, and academic decisions.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon characterized the agreement as "a seismic shift in our nation's fight to hold institutions that accept American taxpayer dollars accountable for antisemitic discrimination and harassment."

Notably, despite the settlement, Columbia University does not admit to any wrongdoing. The university recognized the need for reform following “painful, unacceptable incidents” experienced by Jewish students and faculty.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk, Richest Man Alive, Is Asked How He Feels About Being Labeled ‘Evil Billionaire’ — ‘It’s Not Like I’ve Got Some Massive Cash Balance’

Why It Matters: The settlement marks a significant shift in the ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and Columbia University. In June, the Education Department had formally notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that Columbia University had violated federal anti-discrimination laws.

The department accused the university’s leadership of acting with “deliberate indifference” towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus.

At the same time, the Trump administration had also taken action against other prestigious universities. In a move that sparked controversy, President Trump suspended the entry of foreign nationals seeking to study at Harvard University for an initial six months, citing national security concerns.

This move was seen as an escalation of the ongoing federal dispute with the Cambridge-based institution.

These developments underscore the broader tensions between the Trump administration and elite universities over issues of discrimination, academic freedom, and national security.

Loading... Loading...

READ MORE:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.