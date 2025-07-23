Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has reached out to Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, to discuss her potential cooperation with prosecutors. This move comes amid the Justice Department’s (DOJ) renewed interest in the Epstein case amid public backlash.

What Happened: Blanche, under the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, has initiated discussions with Maxwell regarding individuals potentially involved in Epstein’s illicit activities, as per his statement posted by the DOJ on X.

“Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now,” stated Blanche.

This marks the first instance of the DOJ seeking Maxwell’s cooperation since the joint DOJ-FBI statement on July 6, which concluded that no new evidence had been found to justify charges against other individuals in the Epstein case.

Meanwhile, House Republicans are also taking action. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, led by Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, has approved a motion to subpoena Maxwell. The committee intends to work with the DOJ and Bureau of Prisons to arrange her deposition, reported Politico.

Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking and related offenses, has been a central figure in the Epstein scandal. The Department of Justice recently approached her in an effort to gather information about others who may have committed crimes against Epstein's victims.

Notably, when President Donald Trump was asked by reporters about the DOJ seeking a meeting with Maxwell, he first stated, ” I don’t know a thing about it,” but later said the DOJ’s decision “sounds appropriate,” reported Reuters.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s renewed interest in the Epstein case follows a series of events. Earlier this month, the DOJ, backed by Trump and Bondi, filed a motion to unseal grand jury testimony related to Epstein and Maxwell. This motion was a response to public demand and criticism of the administration’s handling of Epstein-related documents.

Additionally, the Trump administration’s release of over 240,000 pages of FBI surveillance records on Martin Luther King Jr. has sparked controversy. This move has been seen as an attempt to divert attention from the Epstein scandal.

Despite Trump’s criticism, Burchett has continued to push for the unsealing of the DOJ’s secret Epstein files. The recent actions by the DOJ and House Republicans indicate a growing determination to uncover the truth behind the Epstein scandal.

