Bill Pulte Is 'Crushing It' And Would Be An 'Exceptional Pick,' Says Chamath Palihapitiya — Backs Trump Ally As Jerome Powell Replacement

Chamath Palihapitiya has endorsed William "Bill" Pulte as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, calling him an ideal candidate with deep expertise in housing and strong alignment with the Donald Trump administration.

What Happened: On Tuesday, venture capitalist and tech investor Palihapitiya took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Pulte, the current director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), saying he would be an "exceptional pick" to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"Bill Pulte would be an exceptional pick to run the Federal Reserve," Palihapitiya wrote. "He is crushing it at Fannie/Freddie and deeply understands rates."

Palihapitiya highlighted Pulte's background in bond markets and housing finance, adding, "An added benefit would be the ability to work seamlessly with the White House. Bill is all of these and would be excellent."

See Also: Elon Musk Says Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Is About To Get Major Boost From Austin Robotaxi Upgrades: ‘Step Change Improvement'

Why It's Important: Pulte, who was appointed by President Trump and serves as chairman of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, has gained attention for his vocal criticism of Fed Chair Powell.

Palihapitiya's endorsement adds weight to growing speculation that Trump may seek to oust Powell "for cause" over policy disagreements and controversy surrounding the Fed's $2.5 billion headquarters renovation.

The possibility of installing a loyalist like Pulte at the helm of the Fed has alarmed some economists and financial analysts who fear it could erode the central bank's independence.

Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller has said he would accept the role "if the president asks," fueling further speculation about a shake-up at the top of the U.S. central bank ahead of major economic decisions.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.