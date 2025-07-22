Trump Demands Washington Commanders 'Immediately' Return To Previous Name Or He'll Sink RFK Stadium Deal

President Donald Trump threatened Sunday to torpedo Washington's planned RFK Stadium redevelopment unless the NFL franchise now called the Commanders revives its former Redskins nickname.

What Happened: In a two‑part Truth Social salvo, Trump first wrote, "My statement on the Washington Reskins has totally blown up, but only in a very positive way." He continued: "I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,' and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,' I won't make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington."

Minutes earlier, he had demanded faster action, posting, "The Washington ‘Whatever's' should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team." The outburst marks Trump's most explicit attempt to leverage federal influence over the 173‑acre RFK site, whose control Congress transferred to the District of Columbia in January.

District officials and owner Josh Harris announced in April a tentative agreement to return the club to the capital in 2030, replacing its suburban Maryland venue, according to Reuters. The deal still needs D.C. Council approval, and Trump's post suggested he could try to intervene through remaining federal oversight of the property.

Trump coupled his NFL threat with a swipe at Major League Baseball, urging the Cleveland Guardians to reclaim the Indians’ identity and insisting owner Matt Dolan "lost three Elections in a row because of that ridiculous name change."

Why It Matters: Trump’s stadium veto threat carries little legal weight because land‑use authority now rests with the district, not the White House, states Reuters.

Congress retains power over D.C.'s budget, but legal scholars say any presidential attempt to halt a local lease could trigger a court fight with bipartisan lawmakers who backed the transfer. It is worth noting that it was Joe Biden who signed into law a bill that transfers the land that includes the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to city control in January, as per an Associated Press report.

For now, the posts have roiled a franchise already navigating a $3.7 billion financing debate and revived a mascot battle many fans and Native American leaders hoped was settled three years ago.

Photo Courtesy: kovop on Shutterstock.com

