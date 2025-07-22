Hunter Biden Blames Father Joe's Re-Election Loss On Democrats That Chose Not To 'Remain Loyal,' Rejects Health Cover Up Suggestions

Hunter Biden is on a media blitz, aiming at Democrats he blames for his father's political collapse exactly one year after former president Joe Biden ended his re‑election bid, an anniversary that fell Monday.

What Happened: In the debut episode of "At Our Table," a new podcast hosted by former Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison, the younger Biden said the party "lost the last election because we did not remain loyal to the leader of the party," accusing Democrats of squandering the advantages of incumbency and "an incredibly successful administration."

He rejected talk of a health cover‑up, insisting the “ability to keep a secret in Washington is zero."

Days later, he unleashed a three‑hour, profanity‑laced tirade on YouTuber Andrew Callaghan's "Channel 5" program, naming senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn, strategists David Axelrod and James Carville, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, the "Pod Save America" hosts and actor George Clooney among those who stepped on his father.

See Also: Ex-Trump Advisor Judy Shelton Slams Federal Reserve’s $900 Billion Losses, Says ‘Violates The Norms’ To Have A Fed Chair Who Can’t Be Fired

He dismissed Clooney as "a brand" and Carville as someone who "hasn't run a race in 40 years," while claiming Axelrod's lone success was "because of Barack Obama."

Hunter also alleged campaign aides gave Biden the sleep aid Ambien before the disastrous June 2024 debate against Donald Trump, leaving the 81‑year‑old looking "like a deer in the headlights." Tapper, whose book on Biden's decline became a bestseller, was derided as having "the smallest audience on cable news."

Why It Matters: The outbursts come as some Democrats try to move past 2024's defeat. Party veterans note Biden's debate stumbles , moderated by Tapper and Dana Bash, ignited calls for him to step aside, pressure that culminated in his July 21 withdrawal.

Biden later pardoned his son for tax and gun convictions, a move defended by House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi but criticized by activists who say similar clemency should extend to others. Hunter Biden's scorched‑earth tour risks reopening those wounds.

Photo Courtesy: Andrew Leyden on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: