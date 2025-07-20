Bolsonaro's Restraining Order, Gates' TB Warning, And Late Show Drama: This Week In Politics

The week was a whirlwind of political and entertainment news, with major developments from Brazil to Hollywood. From the intensifying legal actions against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Bill Gates warning about the potential consequences of the U.S. reducing its support for global tuberculosis treatment, there was no shortage of headlines. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Brazil’s Supreme Court Cracks Down on Bolsonaro

The legal woes of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro escalated as Brazil’s Supreme Court issued search warrants and restraining orders against him. The court’s actions follow allegations that Bolsonaro sought interference from U.S. President Donald Trump. Bolsonaro, now under house arrest and barred from social media, has decried the court’s actions as a “supreme humiliation.”

Bill Gates Warns of TB Aid Cuts Consequences

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has raised concerns about the potential fallout of the U.S. reducing its support for global tuberculosis treatment and diagnosis efforts. Gates warned that if the U.S. scales back its global TB aid, it could lead to at least 2 million additional deaths.

Trump Revels in Colbert’s Late Show Cancellation

President Donald Trump expressed delight over Paramount Global’s decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, calling the host talentless and suggesting the move was overdue. Trump’s comments came in a post on Truth Social, where he wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.”

China Sends Trump a $756 Billion Message

Despite a trade truce agreed upon at May's Geneva summit, China has reduced its U.S. Treasury holdings to the lowest level in over 16 years. In May, Beijing trimmed its stockpile of American debt to $756.3 billion, marking the third straight month of reductions.

Warren Demands Explanation for Colbert’s Show Cancellation

The decision to cancel the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has drawn the attention of Congress, with Senator Elizabeth Warren demanding an explanation from Paramount Global. The show’s cancellation comes on the heels of a settlement between the media company and President Donald Trump.

