Trump Says 5 Jets Downed During India-Pakistan Conflict: '...Shot Out Of The Air'

President Donald Trump has made a claim, stating that up to five jets were shot down during the recent India-Pakistan hostilities. This assertion contradicts official reports from both countries.

What Happened: Trump made these remarks during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House on Friday, according to a Reuters report. The President did not specify which country’s jets were shot down.

Trump stated, “In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually.”

Trump’s statement is at odds with the official reports from India and Pakistan. Both nations have acknowledged the loss of some aircraft but have not confirmed the number of jets shot down.

Following an April attack in India-administered Kashmir, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. The situation eased after a ceasefire was declared in May. Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for the ceasefire, although India has refuted his assertions.

Why It Matters: The recent claim by Trump adds a new layer of complexity to the already strained relationship between India and Pakistan. The two countries have a long history of conflict, particularly over the disputed region of Kashmir. The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S., was seen as a potential step towards de-escalation. However, the subsequent events have cast doubt on the sustainability of the truce.

On the day of the ceasefire, explosions in Srinagar and Jammu raised concerns about the agreement’s stability. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the explosions as a breach of the understanding reached between the two countries.

Trump’s recent comments may further complicate the delicate situation in the region. India and Pakistan have consistently maintained that they must resolve their issues directly, without external intervention. Trump’s claims of credit for the ceasefire have been met with skepticism by India, which has emphasized the need for bilateral dialogue.

