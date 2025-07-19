Trump Ally Jair Bolsonaro Hit With Restraining Order As Brazil Supreme Court Cracks Down: Marco Rubio Calls It 'Political Witch Hunt'

Brazil’s Supreme Court has intensified its legal actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro, issuing search warrants and restraining orders. This development follows allegations that Bolsonaro sought interference from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In retaliation, the U.S. has imposed visa restrictions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and others, according to a Reuters report. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Moraes’ actions as a “political witch hunt,” leading to immediate visa revocations for Moraes, his allies, and their families.

Bolsonaro’s residence was searched, and he is now under an ankle monitor, prohibited from using social media or approaching embassies. He has criticized Moraes, labeling him a “dictator” and describing his situation as “supreme humiliation.” Despite denying any plans to flee, Bolsonaro expressed a desire to meet Trump if he regains his passport.

Bolsonaro is facing trial for allegedly attempting to orchestrate a coup to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from taking office. Trump has criticized the trial, threatening a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods starting August 1. Moraes has cited these tariffs as an effort to provoke an economic crisis in Brazil.

Why It Matters: The tensions between the U.S. and Brazil have been escalating, particularly after Trump threatened sweeping tariffs on Brazilian imports. In a letter to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Trump condemned the trial of Bolsonaro as a “Witch Hunt” and accused Brazil of undermining free elections.

Furthermore, Trump has announced an additional 10% tariff on countries aligning with BRICS’ anti-American policies, escalating trade tensions further. BRICS is an intergovernmental organization of which Brazil is one of the founding members.

