Elon Musk Changed His Number, Became Unreachable After Trump Feud, Reveals Speaker Mike Johnson: 'I Sent Him A Long Text Message, And Then...'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk has reportedly changed his phone number following a feud with President Donald Trump and disagreement with Speaker Mike Johnson over the Republican’s tax-and-spending bill.

What Happened: Johnson revealed that after sending Musk a detailed text message, he discovered that the tech mogul had changed his number following their heated discussion. Johnson, unaware of this change, continued to send messages that Musk never received. The Speaker disclosed this on the latest episode of “Pod Force One,” a podcast by The New York Post, which aired on Wednesday.

“I sent him a long text message, and then his phone number changed, because after the blow-up, something happened with this,” stated Johnson. He also mentioned that despite his attempts to reach out through a third party, Musk did not inform him of the change in contact details.

According to Johnson, Musk knew about the provisions and details of the EV mandate in Trump’s spending bill all along, but later became dissatisfied. The Speaker also stated that he tried to explain things from the President’s and Republicans’ point of view through detailed messages to Musk and also in person, but it did not work out eventually.

“I have great respect for what he’s done…and I just want him to fully understand what we’re doing,” stated The Speaker.

Johnson expressed hope for a possible reconciliation between Musk and President Trump. “Frankly, I think the president was of that mind as well, but there’s some tension there,” he said.

The speaker also expressed his desire to meet Musk in person and “make that right.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s criticism of the Trump administration and the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ led to a strain in their alliance, particularly after the President threatened to withdraw government subsidies from Musk’s ventures.

The strained relationship between Musk and Trump has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks. Like Speaker Mike Johnson, White House AI czar David Sacks also expressed hope for a future reconciliation between the two.

Meanwhile, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, secured a significant Pentagon contract despite controversy over its chatbot’s behavior. This move was criticized by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), raising concerns about the implications of the deal.

