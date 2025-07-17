Mike Pence Says It Was Tariffs On Tea That Led To The American Revolution, Reiterates Only Congress Can Impose Such Levies

Former Vice President Mike Pence says presidents were never meant to levy tariffs on their own, insisting "it wasn't the founders' intention" for the White House to tax every trading partner, a fight now headed for the Supreme Court.

What Happened: Appearing on CBS's "The Takeout," Pence reminded host Major Garrett that the Boston Tea Party arose over duties set without colonial consent, then cited Article I, Section 8, which assigns all taxes and tariffs to Congress.

“You might remember that it was tariffs on tea that went into the Boston Harbor that helped initiate the American Revolution,” said Pence in a post on X on Wednesday.

Pence's advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, has filed an amicus brief arguing that President Donald Trump's blanket import levies violate the non-delegation doctrine and the power of the purse. He had earlier urged lawmakers on X to "take immediate steps to reclaim their constitutional authority on tariffs."

The case, V.O.S. Selections v. United States, challenges Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose baseline 10% duties, plus surcharges up to 60% on Chinese goods.

In May, the U.S. Court of International Trade unanimously struck down most of those tariffs, ruling the president had exceeded statutory limits. An appeals panel quickly stayed the injunction, keeping the levies in place while the Justice Department seeks high-court review.

Why It Matters: Pence contrasted the current approach with his own time in office, when tariffs were applied "case by case" under Section 232, which requires a national-security probe before duties take effect.

By the Depression era, he noted, Congress had begun "shuffling off" trade powers to the executive, flexibility lawmakers now regret as duties ripple through supply chains.

Pence, in a separate television interview last week, said Trump’s escalating tariff war risks “dismissing your front line in a football game” by alienating U.S. allies just as Washington tries to force economic concessions from Beijing.

