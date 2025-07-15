Chuck Schumer Says 'Trump Threw A Fit' When He Demanded Probe Into Secretary Kristi Noem's FEMA Staff Cut Impact On Texas Flood Relief

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday of crippling the Federal Emergency Management Agency by firing key staff before this month's catastrophic Texas floods, saying the cuts slowed life‑saving aid.

What Happened: Schumer's X post came after Hill Country floodwaters killed at least 120 people and left 170 missing when the Guadalupe River jumped 37 feet on July 4. He said the White House "weakened America's disaster‑response ecosystem" and demanded a full investigation.

Critics point to a June 11 memo in which Noem ordered every FEMA contract or grant over $100,000 to cross her desk, a rule officials say held Urban Search and Rescue crews for up to 72 hours. Reuters reported the spending cap also stalled fuel deliveries, debris teams and satellite phones.

A separate report by The New York Times revealed FEMA had just laid off call‑center workers, leaving thousands of pleas unanswered. Noem, speaking in Kerrville, denied delaying help and said, “Those claims are absolutely false”.

Benzinga reached out to the White House for comment on Senator Chuck Schumer’s social media post.

See Also: Jeff Bezos Is In A Star Trek Movie And He’s Completely Unrecognizable — Amazon Founder Says He Made His Acting Debut By ‘Literally Begging’

On X, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D‑Ariz.), called the episode "government failure at its worst," noting the 120 dead and pledging to press Homeland Security's inspector general. House Democrats have already asked for that probe, citing agency staffing that has shrunk since 2023 and a Disaster Relief Fund nearing insolvency.

As per a report by The Washington Post, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, once a FEMA critic, now seeks full federal reimbursement for rescue costs.

Why It Matters: During a late‑January 2025 briefing in Asheville, North Carolina, President Donald Trump announced he would abolish the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He labeled FEMA a "big disappointment" and insisted states should handle disasters without "wasting time" on federal aid.

The administration had already faced criticism after March tornadoes killed more than 40 people across Arkansas and nearby states. On April 11, it rejected Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' request for a major disaster declaration, citing executive orders that push recovery costs onto state and local governments.

Photo Courtesy: Consolidated News Photos on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: