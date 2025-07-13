Elon Musk Says Trump Wants Everyone To 'Stop Talking' About Epstein, Reiterates Demand That President 'Just Release The Files'

On Sunday, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk criticized Donald Trump's social media post on Jeffrey Epstein files in which the president backed his Attorney General Pam Bondi amid growing backlash over a Department of Justice memo.

What Happened: Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Musk responded to Trump's defense of Bondi, who is under fire from some in the MAGA base over the memo stating there is no evidence Epstein had a "client list" or was murdered.

Trump had taken to Truth Social to support Bondi, writing, "What's going on with my ‘boys' and, in some cases, ‘gals?' They're all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!"

He added, "We're on one Team, MAGA… ‘selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein."

Source: Truth Social

See Also: Elon Musk-led Tesla’s India Entry Kicks Off With First Showroom In Mumbai: Launch Set For July 15

Musk responded to his post on X, saying, "Seriously. He said ‘Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised."

Source: X

Why It's Important: The DOJ memo, released last week, concluded there was no foul play in Epstein's 2019 death and denied the existence of a "client list," angering many Trump supporters who had expected further revelations.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino was considering resigning due to a significant dispute between the FBI and the Department of Justice following the release of the memo, reported CNN on Friday.

Musk and Trump are currently at odds after the Tesla CEO criticized the President’s "Big, Beautiful Bill" for increasing debt. In response, Trump threatened to cut subsidies to Musk's companies. Musk, once a supporter, has since broken with Trump and announced the creation of the "America Party" to represent moderate voters.

Price Action: Over the past five days, TSLA shares have risen by 7.66%, but they're down 3.63% over the last month, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that TSLA has a short-term downward trend, while its medium and long-term trends remain positive. The stock maintains a strong growth score, though its value rating is comparatively weaker. More detailed performance insights are available here.

Photo Courtesy: RKY Photo on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.