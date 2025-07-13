Poll: Trump's Trade Policies Stir Doubts Among Supporters

A new poll indicates that President Donald Trump‘s contentious trade policies are causing apprehension among his own supporters, potentially influencing Republican backing in the run-up to 2026.

What Happened: A POLITICO-Public First poll carried out in June reveals that 25% to 50% of those who voted for Trump in 2024 have voiced concerns about his tariff strategies, particularly his stance towards China.

Merely half of the Trump voters surveyed believe that his tariffs on China, the globe’s second-largest economy, will be advantageous for American businesses.

This data presents a significant alert for Republicans, given President Trump’s focus on trade and his pledges to restore industries to the U.S. The poll also discloses that Trump’s recent assertive tariff letters to other nations, threatening to levy substantial new tariff rates, have rekindled global trade disputes.

About 25% of self-identified 2024 Trump voters voiced last month that the president’s tariffs are adversely impacting the United States’ capacity to negotiate improved trade agreements with other nations.

The voters are evenly divided on whether Trump should possess the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs on other countries, with 45% supporting and 44% suggesting he should seek consent from Congress.

Trump has declared another round of tariffs to be levied on August 1, asserting that these tariffs will bring “big money” to America.

However, the costs of these tariffs are shouldered by the companies and individuals importing the goods, which often pass onto their consumers.

Despite Trump’s uncompromising approach to trade with China attracting increased scrutiny and criticism, his voters still have faith in him to ultimately negotiate a deal with China.

Fifty-five percent of Trump 2024 voters stated it “will be difficult” to secure a deal with China, but they anticipate “Trump will be able to do it.”

Why It Matters: The poll results indicate a shift in the perception of Trump’s voter base towards his trade policies. This could potentially influence the Republican party’s strategy and approach towards trade policies in the future.

The increased skepticism among his own voters could also impact Trump’s standing within his party, and his ability to push through his trade policies.

The poll results also underscore the importance of public opinion in shaping policy decisions and the direction of political discourse.

