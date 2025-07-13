Bill Gates' Warning, Trump's Surplus, And Bongino's Potential Exit: This Week In Politics

The week brought a mix of stories that stirred the pot in various sectors. From Bill Gates’ warning about the devastating effects of USAID funding cuts on HIV programs in Africa, to the first June budget surplus since 2017 under Donald Trump’s administration, the news cycle was anything but dull. Let’s dive into the details.

Bill Gates Sounds Alarm on USAID Funding Cuts

Co-founder of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Bill Gates, has expressed serious concerns about the impacts of U.S. aid cuts on HIV programs in Africa. Gates called for a reversal of the decision, highlighting the distressing conditions faced by an HIV doctor in Africa whose work relies on USAID and PEPFAR.

Trump Delivers First June Budget Surplus Since 2017

The U.S. government recorded a surplus of just over $27 billion in June, marking the first June budget surplus since 2017. This turnaround was largely driven by a significant increase in tariff revenues, according to the Treasury Department.

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Considers Resignation

Amid tensions between the FBI and the Justice Department over the Jeffrey Epstein memo, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is reportedly contemplating stepping down. This development follows a heated exchange with Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the case's management.

Fed HQ Renovation Costs Soar to $2.5 Billion

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought accused Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell of gross fiscal mismanagement as the renovation costs for the Fed's headquarters have ballooned to $2.5 billion. The project includes terrace rooftop gardens, water features, VIP elevators, and premium marble fixtures.

Mike Pence Criticizes Trump’s Tariff Escalations

Former Vice President Mike Pence likened President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff war to “dismissing your front line in a football game.” Pence expressed his disagreement with Trump’s “permanent unilateral tariff barriers,” which he believes could alienate U.S. allies.

