Elizabeth Warren Once Warned that Dogecoin Is for 'Speculators And Fly-By-Night Investors' — Today, Asset Managers Are Racing To Bring DOGE ETFs To Wall Street

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has been one of the most vocal cryptocurrency critics in politics, using her position to press for stricter regulation of the industry.

Back in June 2021, the senior Democrat trained her guns on Dogecoin DOGE/USD, questioning the popular meme coin's wild price swings.

What Happened: During a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing, Warren criticized Dogecoin for its instability, highlighting that its value had surged over tenfold in two months before dropping nearly 60%.

Notably, this was the most explosive phase of DOGE's 12-year history, during which it also rocketed to its all-time highs.

"Now that may work for speculators and fly-by-night investors, but not for regular people who are looking for a stable source of value to get paid in and to use for day-to-day spending," Warren said.

The lawmaker wasn't singling out Dogecoin but rather highlighted broader concerns with cryptocurrencies, including fluctuating values and investment risks. She deemed cryptocurrency a "lousy" investment.

Fast forward to 2025, and Warren's skepticism hasn't diminished much. To the contrary, with cryptocurrencies receiving increased attention under President Donald Trump, she advocates for even greater scrutiny today.

However, things haven’t been the same for Dogecoin. Asset managers like Grayscale and 21Shares have filed with the SEC to list shares of exchange-traded funds tracking the memecoin’s price movements. Some companies have even started to add DOGE to their corporate reserves.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was exchanging hands at $0.1996, up 10.34% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The coin has gained over 84% in the last year, although year-to-date, it has lost 36%.

