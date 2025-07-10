Trump Impeachment Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Claims He Knows Names On Epstein Client List But Says He's Bound by Confidentiality: 'I Know Who's Supressing Them'

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who has represented President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial, has asserted that he possesses knowledge of the names included in the Jeffrey Epstein files. However, he is bound by confidentiality and cannot disclose them.

What Happened: Dershowitz revealed this information during his appearance on “The Sean Spicer Show” on Thursday, reported The Hill.

He stated, “I know the names of the individuals. I know why they're being suppressed. I know who's suppressing them,” but clarified that he is bound by a judge’s confidentiality order and cannot disclose what he knows.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration had promised to release the documents and names of individuals associated with Epstein's inner circle. However, the White House continues to assert that there is no “client list”, a claim that has been met with skepticism.

Lawyer Sigrid McCawley, who is representing several Epstein victims in their civil cases, has criticized the government for withholding a “treasure trove of information” related to Epstein and his co-conspirators. Dershowitz echoed this sentiment, stating that the list is being withheld to “protect” those involved with Epstein's crimes.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of Elon Musk’s controversial claim in June about Trump’s connection to the undisclosed Epstein files, which sparked a political uproar. Musk, however, did not provide any supporting evidence for his claim.

Subsequently, this month, Musk reignited the debate surrounding the Epstein client list, escalating his feud with Trump. This was in response to the lack of arrests in the Epstein case, which Musk expressed his discontentment about on social media.

