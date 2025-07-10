U.S. President Donald Trump has shrugged off a threat from an Iranian official that he could be targeted by drones while sunbathing at his Florida mansion.

What Happened: Trump dismissed the threat made by Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a former senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, as he addressed the press on Wednesday. Larijani on Iranian TV had suggested that Trump could be hit by a drone while sunbathing at his Mar-a-Lago estate, reported Iran International.

“As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It's very simple," Larijani reportedly stated.

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy informed Trump about the threat during a press conference, Trump, seemingly amused, responded, “It’s been a long time. I don’t know, maybe I was around seven or so. I’m not too big into it. Yeah, I guess it’s a threat. I’m not sure it’s a threat actually, but perhaps it is.”

Larijani made his remarks following the launch of an online platform called “blood pact,” which has been raising funds to seek “retribution against those who mock and threaten Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.” The platform claims to have raised more than $40 million so far.

Why It Matters: The threat comes in the wake of ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the Iran-Israel conflict. In June, Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the country’s nuclear facilities had been “badly damaged” due to American strikes.

This led to Trump announcing nuclear talks with Iran, stating that the U.S. would hold discussions with Iran following the strikes that severely damaged Tehran’s nuclear capabilities.

Trump’s response to the threat also comes after he reportedly allowed Iran to strike back following the U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump disclosed this information during a rally, stating that Iran had communicated their plan to “take 14 shots” at a U.S. base as a counteraction to the U.S.’s bombing of their nuclear facilities. Trump’s response was, “Go ahead, I understand.”

