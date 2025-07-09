Trump Says He Would Have Done DOGE Cuts 'Differently,' Downplays Concerns Over Elon Musk's Third Party: 'I think It'll Help Us'

President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts on the government cuts initiated by his one-time advisor, Elon Musk, and dismissed concerns about the impact of Musk’s new political party.

What Happened: Trump, during a Cabinet meeting, suggested that he might have executed the government cuts differently than Musk, as reported by Politico on Tuesday. He commended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) for its reductions in the federal workforce, particularly noting the significant reduction at the Environmental Protection Agency.

"We could have done it differently," stated the President. "I would have done it differently, a little bit, maybe."

When asked about Musk’s decision to form the ‘America Party’ after a public fallout over the Republican spending package, Trump downplayed the potential negative impact on the Republican party, stating that it might actually benefit him.

“I think it’ll help us. Third parties have always been good for me,” stated Trump.

SEE ALSO: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip Slightly While XRP Holds Firm On Tariff-Driven Monday – Benzinga

Why It Matters: This statement by Trump comes in the wake of Musk’s controversial tenure as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The DOGE initiative, intended to infuse Silicon Valley expertise into the federal government, was widely criticized for its disorganized and dysfunctional structure by Gumroad founder Sahil Lavingia's based on his 55-day stint with the program.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN that the principles of DOGE were "popular," not Elon Musk.

Musk ended his role at DOGE by the end of May. The Tesla NVDA CEO’s subsequent move to establish a third party after displeasure over the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ has sparked speculation about its potential impact on the Republican party, with Trump’s recent comments adding to the ongoing political conversation.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.