Trump Thanks Ron DeSantis, Florida Lawmakers for Renaming 4-Mile Stretch Near Mar-a-Lago 'Donald J. Trump Boulevard,' Calls It a 'Wonderful Honor'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked local and state officials for renaming a four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard,” calling the unanimous vote a “wonderful honor.”

What Happened: "It has been brought to my attention that the Great State of Florida, which I won BIG three times, and where I am a proud Resident, has renamed an important four-mile stretch of Southern Boulevard … to ‘PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP BOULEVARD,'" he wrote on Truth Social. "Thank you to Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida's great State Lawmakers … I LOVE FLORIDA!"

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted 7-0 Tuesday, according to CBS12, to apply the honorary name to the roadway from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Under a bill, the GOP-led Legislature passed in May and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on June 13, the state Department of Transportation will install the signs once local leaders sign off.

The same legislation designates an adjacent segment "PBSO Motorman Highway" in memory of three Palm Beach County motorcycle deputies killed last November. County staff said the new signs should be up by September. Addresses and emergency systems will continue to use Southern Boulevard.

Why It Matters: Cities and lawmakers across Florida have long honored commanders in chief by planting their names on major roads. Riviera Beach rechristened Old Dixie Highway as President Barack Obama Highway, Delray Beach swapped Northeast Eighth Street for George Bush Boulevard, and the Legislature stamped the entire Turnpike as the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

President Donald Trump does like the odd name change himself. In January, he signed an executive order that renamed the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" and restored Alaska's Mount McKinley name after it had been changed to Denali. He has now added his own marker closer to home with the newly approved President Donald J. Trump Boulevard in Palm Beach County.

