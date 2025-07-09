Trump Mulls Federal Takeover Of Washington DC And NYC Ahead Of Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Bid: 'We're Going To Bring New York Back'

President Donald Trump has proposed a federal takeover of New York City and Washington D.C. for better governance and lower crime rates.

What Happened: During a White House Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump expressed his concerns about the upcoming mayoral election in New York City. He criticized Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani and other contenders, including Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, without endorsing any of them, reported ABC News.

Trump warned that if a communist is elected to run New York, it could “never be the same.” He then shifted his focus to Washington, D.C., expressing a desire to cut crime and improve the city’s management. Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, is said to be collaborating with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on this project.

Trump has been a long-time advocate for the federal government to take over Washington, citing concerns about crime and the effectiveness of local leadership. He suggested that the city would be run “so good” and that crime would be significantly reduced.

Despite the 1973 Home Rule Act, which grants the district some autonomy, Trump believes that the federal government could run the capital flawlessly. He also criticized New York City’s ranked-choice voting and stated, “We’re going to bring New York back.”

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Trump has clashed with Zohran Mamdani, the democratic socialist candidate for NYC mayor. Earlier this month, Mamdani responded to Trump’s threats of arrest and deportation if he obstructed federal immigration raids in New York City. Mamdani called it an “authoritarian threat” and an “attack on our democracy”.

Furthermore, in June, Trump threatened to cut federal funding for New York City if Mamdani, if elected, didn’t “do the right thing”. These incidents highlight the ongoing tension between Trump and potential future leaders of New York City, and his willingness to leverage federal power to influence local politics.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.