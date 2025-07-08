Elizabeth Warren Says GOP Chose Trump Over American People, Slams 'Big Beautiful Bill' For Potentially Ushering Health Care Cuts, Price Hikes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers are voicing their concerns on the provisions of the recently passed “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” warning of significant consequences for working American families.

What Happened: On Tuesday, in a post on X, Warren criticized Republicans for backing the bill, saying they now “own the fact” that 17 million people are projected to lose health care coverage.

She added that the cuts will lead to higher grocery prices, rising student loan payments, and increased utility bills. “We will never let Republicans forget they chose Trump over the American people,” Warren said.

The bill that passed with Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote in the Senate last week proposes cuts worth $930 billion on the Medicaid health program and food aid for low-income Americans, alongside the green energy incentives instituted by former President Joe Biden. It is also set to increase the Federal Government’s debt ceiling by $5 trillion.

Summers, a Democrat who served under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, echoed Warren's criticism. “The cruelty of the cuts in OBBB [One Big, Beautiful Bill] is matched only by their stupidity,” he says, warning that reductions in Medicaid would shift unreimbursed care costs to hospitals, which would then get passed on to patients.

He says that this would lead to delayed treatments, which would then be more expensive, emphasizing the broader inflationary consequences of the policy, while sharing a link to his New York Times column on the same.

In a New York Times column titled “This law made me ashamed of my country,” Summers paints a grimmer picture on the bill, calling it “the most brutal rollback of the American social safety net in modern history.”

He warned that the $1 trillion Medicaid cut could lead to more than 100,000 avoidable deaths over a decade, citing peer-reviewed studies and comparisons to Reagan-era welfare reductions. “I don't remember any past Fourth of July when I've felt more ashamed of my country,” he says.

Why It Matters: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT.) slammed the bill as “the most dangerous piece of legislation in the modern history of our country,” while adding that its provisions were a “gift to the billionaire class.”

The bill has come under criticism from several Republican leaders as well, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) warning that its passage could lead to the downgrading of U.S. debt to BBB status, signaling financial distress.

GOP senators, Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) have similarly warned against the bill, saying that it could fuel deficits and inflation.

Even President Donald Trump’s former ally, Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO, Elon Musk, described the bill as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled” spending package, referring to it as a “disgusting abomination” a month ago.

