Get Ready For 800 Hours Of Blackouts, Trump's DOE Warns

The Department of Energy (DOE) under President Donald Trump released a report warning that the planned shutdown of existing power plants, combined with delays in bringing new energy sources online, could result in a significant increase in blackouts by the end of the decade.

Key Findings from the DOE Report:

The DOE's report found that approximately 104 gigawatts (GW) of current power generation capacity are set to be retired by 2030.

If these facilities are not replaced promptly, the number of hours Americans experience power outages each year could jump from the current single digits to more than 800 hours without power each year.

While 209 GW of new capacity is scheduled to come online by 2030, only 22 GW of that will be from reliable, always-available (baseload) sources. The report also notes that even if no retirements occurred, the risk of outages in some regions could still triple.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright told Fox Business that the administration is focused on increasing energy supply from all affordable, reliable and secure sources to meet rising demand and support the country's competitiveness in AI and manufacturing.

“In the coming years, America's reindustrialization and the AI race will require a significantly larger supply of around-the-clock, reliable, and uninterrupted power,” Wright said.

“President Trump's administration is committed to advancing a strategy of energy addition, and supporting all forms of energy that are affordable, reliable, and secure,” he added. “If we are going to keep the lights on, win the AI race, and keep electricity prices from skyrocketing, the United States must unleash American energy.”

Nuclear Alternative:

Nuclear plants provide continuous, stable electricity, regardless of weather or time of day, unlike solar and wind energy. Nuclear energy could help to mitigate potential energy shortages and is viewed favorably by the Trump administration.

In fact, President Trump signed a series of executive orders at the end of May aimed at revitalizing the nuclear energy sector.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to declare a national emergency regarding the U.S. reliance on foreign uranium supplies and directed federal agencies to accelerate nuclear project development and remove regulatory barriers.

As federal support shifts toward nuclear technologies, investors may want to monitor the sector.

Some companies that could benefit include Oklo, Inc. OKLO, NuScale Power Corp. SMR, Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE and Constellation Energy Corp. CEG.

Photo: Shutterstock