Trump Warned US System Is 'Not Designed' For Third Parties — Now Experts Doubt Elon Musk's America Party Will Even Be Ready By 2026 Midterms

Elon Musk has announced his intention to form a new political party in the United States, a move that is expected to encounter a host of legal and logistical obstacles, say experts.

What Happened: Musk’s initiative to create a new political party in the U.S. may be more complicated than initially anticipated, CBS News reported. The process involves navigating a complex web of state laws, stringent ballot access regulations, and potential legal disputes.

According to veteran election lawyer Brett Kappel, the establishment of a new political party is a state-specific process, with each state having its own set of rules for recognizing political parties on the ballot. These rules range from challenging to nearly impossible to overcome. Kappel described these hurdles as “high to extraordinarily difficult to overcome.”

Additionally, state-level political parties aiming for national recognition are required to seek an advisory opinion from the Federal Election Commission (FEC). However, this process is expected to encounter strong opposition from both the Democratic and Republican parties, potentially resulting in legal battles over signature validation in each state.

On the same lines, Oliver Hall, founder and executive director for the Center for Competitive Democracy, told Axios, “If the partisan election officials are not disposed to want you on the ballot, then they can enforce them in somewhat arbitrary ways.”

Kappel also pointed out that forming a national party is a time-consuming and expensive process, likely taking years and costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Hence, Musk’s suggested ‘America Party’ may not be possible by the 2026 mid-term elections.

Before achieving official recognition, new political parties are usually structured as non-profit organizations, enabling their supporters to contribute without donation limits. However, once a party attains national status, donors like Musk would face Federal Election Commission (FEC) limits on political contributions.

Why It Matters: Musk’s plan to establish a new political party has sparked a flurry of reactions. President Donald Trump criticized Musk’s initiative, calling it a “train wreck” and suggesting that the U.S. political system is not designed for third parties.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also weighed in, warning that the ‘America Party’ could potentially hand Congress to the Democrats, a development he does not want to see. He suggested that Musk use his resources to drive fiscal reforms within the GOP instead.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the ‘America Party’ has also raised concerns among investors. Veteran investors like Ross Gerber and Dan Ives have criticized Musk’s return to politics and questioned the Tesla Inc. TSLA Board of Directors (BOD) as the company’s stock declined almost 7% in the last 24 hours. Dan Ives also highlighted that Musk cannot remain the CEO of Tesla if he starts a new political party.

Notably, Elon Musk has not yet officially filed for the new political entity with the Federal Election Commission.

