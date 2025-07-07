Elon Musk's Third-Party Talk Isn't New — Donald Trump Once Explored A Presidential Run Outside GOP, Frustrated With America's Political System: 'Nobody Is Really Hitting It Right'

In a 1999 interview with reporter Larry King, President Donald Trump, then a businessman, contemplated leaving the Republican Party due to a perceived lack of representation. He expressed interest in the Reform Party, a third-party option, as a potential solution.

What Happened: In a CNN interview, Trump, then a registered Republican, discussed his dissatisfaction with the political landscape. He criticized both the Democrats and Republicans for being too extreme and not addressing the issues that he and others wanted to hear about. He also highlighted a lack of national spirit, which he felt needed to be restored.

“I think that nobody is really hitting it right. The Democrats are too far left….The Republicans are too far right. And I don’t think anybody’s hitting the cord, not the cord that I want hear, and not the cord that other people want to hear, and I’ve seen it.”

When King asked if a third party could be the solution, Trump responded, “Well, I think maybe we have no choice, and I think that the third party and the Reform Party has done an amazing job, but it’s a new party. It’s very, very tough to get elected from the Reform Party, we know that, but it’s a possibility, and we’re going to look into it.”

Trump, a former political activist for both the Democratic and Republican parties, announced his intention to form a presidential exploratory committee to evaluate a potential candidacy with the Reform Party,

The Reform Party, established by Ross Perot in 1992, aimed to provide an alternative to the traditional two-party system. Despite initial interest, Trump eventually withdrew from the race in March 2000, conceding to far-right candidate Pat Buchanan, as reported by The Guardian.

Why It Matters: Fast forward to 2025, Donald Trump is in his second term as the President of the United States, but his musings about a third party in 1999 are particularly relevant in light of his take on recent incidents.

On Sunday, he criticized Elon Musk over his announcement of the “America Party,” a new third-party initiative. Trump described Musk’s plan as a “Train Wreck,” arguing that the American political system is not designed to accommodate third parties, which he believes only leads to “Disruption & Chaos.”

The friction between Trump and Musk has been a topic of discussion, especially after Musk criticized Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” a tax and spending package adding $3.8 trillion to the deficit. This growing rift between the tech world and Trump’s MAGA movement has raised concerns about potential impacts on both political and technological progress, as discussed by panelists on the All-In Podcast, including David Friedberg and Chamath Palihapitiya.

The tension underscores the challenges of bridging the gap between political ideologies and technological advancements.

