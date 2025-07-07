Russian President Vladimir Putin Reminds Historic 'Special Relations' With US Against The UK: 'We Found Things That United Us'

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the historical bond between Russia and the United States during a recent interview, citing centuries of cooperation that began with America’s independence struggle.

What Happened: Putin told Russian television host Pavel Zarubin that the two nations “have always had, for a very long time, very good and special relations,” according to Russian News Agency TASS.

He specifically referenced Russia’s support during America’s Revolutionary War, stating “We supported their aspirations for independence from the UK. We actually supplied weapons. We helped them with money.”

The Russian leader also highlighted Moscow’s backing of the Union during the Civil War, noting, “Afterward, we supported the North during the North-South war.” Putin concluded, “So in this sense we found things that united us.”

The comments follow a July 3 phone call between Putin and President Donald Trump, where the Russian president congratulated the U.S. leader on Independence Day and discussed Moscow’s historical contribution to American statehood, according to the Kremlin.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: This diplomatic outreach comes amid complex U.S.-Russia relations. Trump has oscillated between praise and criticism of Putin, recently calling him “absolutely crazy” after Russian airstrikes on Ukraine in May.

The president has also signaled the potential for tougher sanctions on Russia while simultaneously pushing for ceasefire negotiations.

Intelligence cooperation continues despite tensions. Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have agreed to maintain direct communication channels, with their last known conversation occurring in March.

