Trump's Sweeping Tax Bill, Tariff Hikes, Gavin Newsom's Tour And More: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of political activity, with President Donald Trump making headlines on multiple fronts. From signing a controversial tax and spending bill to announcing tariff hikes, the President has been at the center of several major stories. Here’s a quick round-up of the top five stories that dominated the weekend.
Trump Signs Tax and Spending Bill
President Donald Trump signed a sweeping tax and spending bill into law on Friday, a move that the Congressional Budget Office projects will significantly increase the federal deficit and leave millions uninsured. The bill was signed amidst a July 4 picnic at the White House, with Trump declaring it a historic win.
US to Raise Tariffs
President Trump announced that his administration will begin informing trading partners about new tariffs on their exports starting this Friday. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1, with new tariff levels ranging from 10% to 70%. This move is part of Trump's strategy to favor straightforward agreements over complex negotiations.
Gavin Newsom’s South Carolina Tour
California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to embark on a South Carolina tour next week, sparking rumors about his potential presidential run in 2028. The tour, named "On the Road With Governor Gavin Newsom", aims at "building partnerships, uplifting communities, and showing rural voters they aren’t forgotten."
Obama’s Warning on Health Care
Former President Barack Obama warned that more than 16 million Americans risk losing their health coverage as House Republicans struggle to advance President Donald Trump‘s sweeping tax and spending package that includes significant cuts to Medicaid funding. Obama urged Americans to "call your representative today and tell them to vote no on this bill."
Trump Calls for Jerome Powell’s Resignation
President Donald Trump has publicly demanded the resignation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, following accusations from the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director that Powell provided misleading testimony. Trump voiced his demand for Powell's resignation on Wednesday via a post on Truth Social.
