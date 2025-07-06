Trump's Sweeping Tax Bill, Tariff Hikes, Gavin Newsom's Tour And More: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of political activity, with President Donald Trump making headlines on multiple fronts. From signing a controversial tax and spending bill to announcing tariff hikes, the President has been at the center of several major stories. Here’s a quick round-up of the top five stories that dominated the weekend.

Trump Signs Tax and Spending Bill

President Donald Trump signed a sweeping tax and spending bill into law on Friday, a move that the Congressional Budget Office projects will significantly increase the federal deficit and leave millions uninsured. The bill was signed amidst a July 4 picnic at the White House, with Trump declaring it a historic win.

Read the full article here.

US to Raise Tariffs

President Trump announced that his administration will begin informing trading partners about new tariffs on their exports starting this Friday. The tariffs are scheduled to take effect on August 1, with new tariff levels ranging from 10% to 70%. This move is part of Trump's strategy to favor straightforward agreements over complex negotiations.

Read the full article here.

See Also: Trump Says US Will Raise Tariffs To Up To 70% As July 9 Deadline Looms

Gavin Newsom’s South Carolina Tour

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to embark on a South Carolina tour next week, sparking rumors about his potential presidential run in 2028. The tour, named "On the Road With Governor Gavin Newsom", aims at "building partnerships, uplifting communities, and showing rural voters they aren’t forgotten."

Read the full article here.

Obama’s Warning on Health Care

Former President Barack Obama warned that more than 16 million Americans risk losing their health coverage as House Republicans struggle to advance President Donald Trump‘s sweeping tax and spending package that includes significant cuts to Medicaid funding. Obama urged Americans to "call your representative today and tell them to vote no on this bill."

Read the full article here.

Trump Calls for Jerome Powell’s Resignation

President Donald Trump has publicly demanded the resignation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, following accusations from the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director that Powell provided misleading testimony. Trump voiced his demand for Powell's resignation on Wednesday via a post on Truth Social.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Rounak Jain

Photo courtesy: Maxim Elramsisy / Shutterstock.com