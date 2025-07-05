Elon Musk's Hypothetical 'America Party' Gains Support From 40% of Voters

A new poll reveals that 40% of U.S. voters would be inclined to support a political party launched by Elon Musk.

What Happened: The survey, conducted by Quantus Insights between June 30 and July 2, found that 14% of voters would be “very likely” to back a political party initiated by Musk, while 26% said they would be “somewhat likely.”

Conversely, 38% of respondents indicated they were not likely to support Musk, and 22% were "unsure."

This development follows Musk’s claim that he would launch the “America Party” in response to President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," which he labeled as "insane." This disagreement led to a public online dispute between the two last month.

The poll also revealed clear divides across party lines and demographics, with male Republicans appearing to be the most interested in a party launched by Musk. Nearly half (47 percent) of independent men said they were likely to support the America Party.

Despite the support, Quantus Insights noted that "skepticism remains high among older and Democratic voters but the signal is clear: a large slice of the electorate is open to something new, something disruptive."

The existing Libertarian Party has also reached out to Musk, according to Politico, arguing that they already have ballot access across the U.S. Musk has yet to respond.

Why It Matters: The poll results underscore the influence of Musk, who is not only a prominent figure in the tech industry but also increasingly in the political landscape.

The Tesla CEO’s hypothetical “America Party” has garnered significant attention, reflecting an appetite for political disruption among a sizeable portion of the electorate. However, the poll also highlights the polarizing nature of Musk’s potential political venture, with clear divides along party lines and demographics.

The skepticism among older and Democratic voters suggests that while Musk’s hypothetical party may appeal to a certain demographic, it may face resistance from others.

This dynamic underscores the complexities and challenges that could arise should Musk decide to venture into the political arena.

