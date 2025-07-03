Gavin Newsom Is Going To South Carolina Next Week To Remind Rural Voters There They Aren't Forgotten, Presidential Run In 2028 On The Cards?

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is set to embark on a South Carolina tour next week, sparking rumors about his potential presidential run in 2028.

What Happened: Newsom is scheduled to meet voters and tour several rural counties in South Carolina. The South Carolina Democratic Party announced the two-day tour, named “On the Road With Governor Gavin Newsom”, which will take place next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, reported The Hill.

Newsom will be visiting counties including Florence, Marion, Chesterfield, Kershaw, Oconee, Pickens, and Laurens. State party chair, Christale Spain, emphasized that the visit aims at “building partnerships, uplifting communities, and showing rural voters they aren't forgotten.”

Newsom, the leader of America’s largest economy and the world’s fourth-largest, had previously visited South Carolina in early 2024. He is frequently mentioned as a top contender for the Democrats’ 2028 presidential nominee.

South Carolina was selected in 2022 as the first voting state in the party’s presidential nominating calendar, starting with the 2024 presidential election.

See Also: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Advances As House GOP Squeezes Out 219-213 Win

Why It Matters: Newsom’s recent disagreements with President Donald Trump over immigration raids in Los Angeles have boosted his popularity.



Tensions escalated after Trump backed the idea of arresting Newsom amid the then-ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles. 700 Marines were deployed and California sued the Trump administration over federalization of the California National Guard.

Newsom’s South Carolina tour is not his first. In 2024, he embarked on a three-day campaign swing in South Carolina and Nevada, rallying support for President Joe Biden and focusing on engaging rural voters in key states.

Newsom’s political rivalry with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is also noteworthy. In 2023, Newsom suggested that DeSantis regretted his decision to run for presidency.

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shuttertsock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal