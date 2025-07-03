Elon Musk's Dad Supports Trump's Bill, Advises Musk-Trump To 'Talk It Out': 'United States Needs Lot Of Rebuilding…They Need To Spend Money'

Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, voiced his opinion over the escalating tension between his son and President Donald Trump. The senior Musk also offered advice to both parties.

What Happened: In the interview, Errol Musk expressed his bewilderment at the ongoing feud between his son, Elon Musk, and Trump. He stated, “As far as President Trump going against Elon, I can't really understand what is going on. It makes no sense to me at all,” reported Al-Arabia English.

He advised Elon to “stay silent” and focus on his businesses, particularly Tesla Inc. TSLA, but acknowledged the complexity of navigating politics where “tempers flare” and “human behavior is so complicated.”

Notably, Errol Musk’s views on Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ are also distinct from those of the Tesla CEO. He stated that the United States needs significant rebuilding and thus requires substantial spending.

“United States needs a lot of rebuilding…they need to spend money,” stated Errol Musk.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Errol remains optimistic, stating, “Something good will come out of this, I'm pretty sure.” He urged President Trump to “Listen to Elon. He's not a fool,” and encouraged his son to seek understanding before reacting.

In the end, Elon Musk’s dad asks Trump and Musk to “Talk It Out”.

SEE ALSO: How Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Impacts SNAP, Medicaid, Taxes And Student Loans

Why It Matters: The feud between Elon Musk and President Trump has been a topic of discussion for some time. Errol Musk had previously criticized his son’s feud with Trump, predicting that Trump would emerge victorious.

However, Ross Gerber, a former Tesla bull and early investor, warned that Musk’s political involvement could be detrimental to Tesla shareholders. Amid the ongoing feud, the Libertarian National Committee extended an invitation to Musk to join their party.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House began final debate early Thursday on President Trump's massive spending bill after Republican holdouts dropped their opposition, clearing the way for a vote.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.