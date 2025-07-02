Trump's New Fragrance Line Slammed As 'Grifting And Graft' By Critics: 'Kicking 17 Million People Off Their Health Care...'

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a new line of fragrances, leading to renewed criticism about his use of presidential influence for personal profit.

What Happened: Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, unveiled a new line of Trump-branded cologne for men and perfume for women, named ‘Victory 45-47’, referring to his non-consecutive terms as President. The fragrances are packaged in black and red boxes with gold lettering, resembling mini statues of Trump.

The announcement quickly drew backlash, with critics accusing the president of leveraging his position for personal benefit. Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, a Democrat, criticized Trump’s actions as “grifting and graft,” while Senator Peter Welch of Vermont pointed out the president’s promotion of the fragrances amid Republican efforts to cut Medicare benefits for low-income families, reported Reuters.

“Senate Democrats are fighting to prevent President Trump from kicking 17 million people off their health care and he’s promoting his line of fragrances,” Welch stated.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Trump’s business ventures have stirred controversy. Earlier in June, the Trump Organization’s flagship phone, T1 Phone 8002, dropped its ‘Made in USA’ label for ambiguous phrases like ‘Proudly American’ and ‘designed with American values in mind.’

Additionally, a Trump-branded cryptocurrency wallet sparked controversy when Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump denied any connection to it.

Furthermore, a financial disclosure revealed that Trump made over $57 million from a family crypto firm, while Mar-a-Lago and other Florida golf clubs brought in at least $217.7 million in revenue. These instances highlight the ongoing concerns about the president’s use of his position for personal gain.

Image via Shutterstock

