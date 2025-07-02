Elon Musk has expressed regret over his chainsaw stunt at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, acknowledging that it lacked empathy.

What Happened: Musk, who has been openly critical of President Donald Trump‘s spending bill, was responding to a comment on social media platform X. Jim Spradlin, a user on the platform, criticized Musk for his February antics, suggesting that Musk could have achieved more if he wasn’t so focused on appearing “cool”.

Musk accepted Spradlin’s criticism, stating, “Valid point. Milei gave me the chainsaw backstage and I ran with it, but, in retrospect, it lacked empathy.” Here, he was referring to Argentina’s President, Javier Milei, who had presented him with the chainsaw at the CPAC event.

Musk’s act of brandishing the chainsaw on stage, calling it “the chainsaw for bureaucracy”, has since become a notable image of his tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tenure at the Department of Government Efficiency has been marked by controversy. He has defended his actions, stating that the department DOGE were unfairly blamed for problems they did not cause.

Despite the criticism, Musk has remained steadfast in his mission. When he reportedly lost $113 billion while leading government efficiency efforts, he responded with a simple “Worth it” on X in June.

Elon Musk officially concluded his role at the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on May 30, 2025 — marking the end of his 130-day tenure as a “special government employee.” The announcement was confirmed by Trump during an Oval Office ceremony, where Musk was presented with a ceremonial key.

