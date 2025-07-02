Trump Threatens 35% Tariffs On Japan As Trade Deadline Looms: 'Not Sure We're Going To Make A Deal'

President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions with Japan on Tuesday, threatening to impose tariffs of “30% or 35%” if no agreement is reached before the July 9 deadline.

What Happened: The threat represents a significant increase from Japan’s current 10% tariff rate on most exports, implemented during Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” when he imposed duties on trading partners worldwide, reported the BBC.

Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp. TM, currently face 25% tariffs on vehicles and parts, while steel and aluminum imports carry 50% duties.

“We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure we’re going to make a deal. I doubt it,” Trump said, casting doubt on reaching an agreement before the 90-day negotiation window expires.

Japan’s automotive sector, which produces 3.3 million vehicles annually in the U.S. and has invested over $60 billion domestically, faces mounting pressure. In June, Chief Trade Negotiator Ryosei Akazawa called the 25% auto tariffs “unacceptable,” emphasizing the industry’s contribution to 2.3 million American jobs.

Toyota has already announced $200 vehicle price increases starting in July, directly attributing the hikes to tariff pressures. The company exports 1.67 million vehicles to the U.S. annually while manufacturing locally.

Why It Matters: Japan’s government reportedly responded with a 900 billion yen ($6.3 billion) emergency stimulus package to counter tariff impacts. The comprehensive relief program could reach 2.8 trillion yen ($19.7 billion), including local government spending, with 600 billion yen allocated for utility subsidies and 300 billion yen supporting distressed businesses.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba‘s administration faces pressure as parliamentary elections approach. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki declined to comment on Trump’s latest threats Wednesday, stating Japan doesn’t respond to every U.S. official remark.

The escalation contrasts with Trump’s recent success with the United Kingdom, the only country securing preferential treatment under his tariff regime. The Trump-Starmer trade deal reduced UK auto tariffs from 27.5% to 10% and eliminated aerospace duties, benefiting companies like Rolls-Royce Holdings.

Trump originally pledged to sign 90 trade agreements during the tariff pause, but has completed only the UK deal.

