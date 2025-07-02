Zohran Mamdani Hits Back At Trump's Arrest Threats Over Potentially Blocking New York ICE Raids: 'Will Not Accept This Intimidation'

Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani blasted President Donald Trump on Tuesday for what he called an authoritarian threat to arrest and deport him if he blocks federal immigration raids in New York City.

What Happened: "The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp and deported — not because I have broken any law but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city," Mamdani said in a statement.

“His statements don't just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation.”

Trump issued the warning hours earlier at the opening of a migrant detention center in Ochopee, Fla., nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz." Asked about Mamdani's vow to "stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors," the president replied, "Well, then we'll have to arrest him." He added, "Look, we don't need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I'm going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation."

Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned Trump's threat, saying on X, "If you threaten to unlawfully go after one of our neighbors, you're picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers — starting with me."

Why It Matters: Mamdani was born in Uganda to Indian parents and became a U.S. citizen in 2018. His upset primary victory became official Tuesday when ranked-choice tallies showed him defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo 56% to 44%, propelling the self-described democratic socialist into a four-way November race that also includes incumbent Eric Adams, now running as an independent.

Trump had last week issued a warning that New York City's federal funding could be in jeopardy if Mamdani doesn't do the "right thing" if he wins the mayoral election. He also warned that any future mayor of New York must "behave themselves," or else the federal government will impose severe financial consequences.

Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor has sparked strong political reactions. Trump has condemned the win as a sign that the Democratic Party has veered too far left. Despite the criticism, prominent senators such as Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) have thrown their support behind Mamdani, citing his "grassroots" approach.

