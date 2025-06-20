Iran Halts Nuclear Talks With US: No Negotiations 'Until Israeli Aggression Stops,' Says Foreign Minister

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran has announced it will not engage in nuclear program discussions while under attack from Israel. This development comes as European nations attempt to mediate and the U.S. considers its role in the conflict.

What Happened: Iran declared on Friday that it will not engage in discussions about its nuclear program while under Israeli attack, according to Reuters. The announcement comes as Europe attempts to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table, and the U.S. weighs its involvement in the conflict.

Israel, in its second week of military operations, reported targeting numerous sites in Iran, including missile production facilities and a research center linked to nuclear weapons development.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated there would be no negotiations with the U.S. “until Israeli aggression stops.” He later traveled to Geneva for discussions with European ministers, aiming to revive diplomatic efforts.

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about European negotiators’ ability to secure a ceasefire, stating, “Iran doesn’t want to speak to Europe. They want to speak to us.” Trump also disagreed with his intelligence director, Tulsi Gabbard, regarding Iran’s nuclear capabilities, asserting that Iran can build a nuclear weapon.

Israel’s military confirmed another round of airstrikes on Iranian missile sites, with explosions reported in Khuzestan province. Iranian forces retaliated by firing missiles at Israeli cities, causing damage and casualties. The conflict has resulted in significant loss of life on both sides, with the U.N. urging restraint to prevent further escalation.

Why It Matters: The ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran has led to significant disruptions in the region. United Airlines and American Airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East due to safety concerns.

The conflict’s potential to disrupt global trade is also a major concern. Shell Plc’s CEO, Wael Sawan, warned of a “huge impact on global trade” if the Strait of Hormuz is blocked. This strategic waterway is crucial for oil trade, and any blockade could severely impact the global energy market.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock