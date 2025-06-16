Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams 'Fake' America First Supporters Over Israel-Iran Conflict: 'We Do Not Want To Be Involved Or Required To Pay For Any Of It'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) expressed her disapproval of U.S. involvement in foreign wars, particularly the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

What Happened: Greene, via a post on X on Sunday, criticized those who are supporting U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war. She stated that this conflict is exposing the true supporters of the America First/MAGA movement and those who are merely pretending.

She also expressed her disapproval of those who are advocating for the U.S. to become fully involved in the war, calling it “disgusting” to wish for the murder of innocent people. Greene emphasized that the real America First/MAGA supporters are against foreign wars and want world peace.

She warned that the conflict could quickly engulf the Middle East and NATO, forcing countries to take sides. Greene stressed that the America First/MAGA movement advocates for world peace and the protection of U.S. military personnel.

Why It Matters: Greene’s stance reflects a growing sentiment among some Americans who are tired of the U.S.’s involvement in foreign conflicts. This comes as President Trump disclosed his knowledge of Israel’s planned attacks on Iran, stating that he tried to delay them in hopes of securing a deal. Trump clarified that the U.S. had no involvement in Israel’s recent attack on Iran but expressed readiness to respond if attacked.

Meanwhile, economists predict that the Israel-Iran airstrikes will have a ‘pretty limited’ impact on the U.S. economy, with only a ‘tiny bit’ recession risk. However, Greene’s tweet highlights the human and financial costs of war, noting the trillions spent in the Middle East and the impact on U.S. military personnel.

